Kilmington parents promised full refund after school trip cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:59 04 July 2020

Kilmington Primary School. Picture Chris Carson

Kilmington Primary School. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Kilmington Primary School has pledged to fully reimburse parents who paid for their child to stay at an adventure centre only to have the trip cancelled because of Covid-19.

Pupils were charged £250 to attend Beam House in Torrington, North Devon, and parents paid the money in advance.

Some 30 Kilmington pupils were planning to go – a total cost in excess of £7,000.

But since the March trip was cancelled because of lockdown, many have been trying to get their money back.

Now Kilmington head of school, Lee White, has said they will all have their money paid back from school funds.

She said: “There has been a slight delay in announcing this because we had to take advice from Devon County Council on both legal and insurance matters.

“Unfortunately, the trip had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and we still have to resolve how we will be reimbursed - whether by the company that organised the trip or by our insurers.

“But, clearly, we did not want our parents to be out of pocket so we will be refunding them as quickly as possible out of school funds.”

