Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington.

A large tree has fallen on a main road between Axminster and Honiton prompting police to warn motorists to avoid the area.

Devon, Cornwall and Dorset alliance officers say a driver and passenger had a ‘lucky escape’ after a tree fell on a car on the A35 near Kilmington.

A police spokesan said a male driver escaped from a vehicle without injury while a female passenger has chest pain but is ‘otherwise uninjured’.

The road is closed between the A358 junction for Kilmington and the A30 at Honiton and traffic is queuing in the area.

Police say the road could be closed ‘for some considerable time’ and are advising motorists to avoid the A35 between Honiton and Axminster.