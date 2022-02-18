Consultation for a new neighbourhood plan within Kilmington has now opened

Have your say on how the Kilmington parish grows and develops for the next decade.

Kilmington Parish Council has submitted their Neighbourhood Plan to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

A six-week consultation is being held until Wednesday, March 30 giving all residents a chance to share their views on the document that will be used as guidance when deciding on planning applications.

The village has a range of facilities and an active community, which has shown itself to be supportive of appropriate small scale development.

The plan includes a range of proposed policies to preserve and enhance the natural and built environment and the experience for residents, businesses and visitors to the area.

Significantly, the plan includes proposals for the allocation of two sites for small-scale housing schemes to meet local needs, particularly for affordable homes and homes suitable for older people.

After the consultation, the document will be sent to an independent examiner, who will inspect the plan against a series of ‘basic conditions’ that the plan must meet.

Should the examiner find that the plan meets all the basic conditions it will proceed as soon as possible to a local community referendum.

If more than half of the electors in the local area vote in favour of the plan, it will become part of the statutory development plan for East Devon.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC’s portfolio holder for strategic development, said: "It’s fantastic to see that residents in the Kilmington parish are taking more control on how they wish to see their area grow for the next ten years. Neighbourhood plans are so important and help us understand what communities need and want to help them flourish.

"Congratulations really needs to be given to all of the volunteers for getting the plan through to this point. Without their passion and commitment to their own community, this feat would never have been achieved."

The new neighbourhood plan can be seen on the EDDC website, or be viewed at Axminster library as well as venues within Kilmington village.



