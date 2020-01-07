Advanced search

Evelyn, 8, donates her hair to cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 07:34 07 January 2020

Evelyn Hill before her hair cut. Picture: Peter Ball

Evelyn Hill before her hair cut. Picture: Peter Ball

Archant

An eight-year-old Kilmington girl has had her long locks cut off to help children with cancer.

Evelyn Hill after her hair cut. Picture: Peter BallEvelyn Hill after her hair cut. Picture: Peter Ball

Evelyn Hill donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs for youngsters who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

She has also raised £1,000 for the charity thanks to local donations.

Evelyn decided to supports the Trust after watching the children's BBC TV programme 'Operation Ouch'.

She said: "The programme followed a young girl who had cancer and had lost all her hair through the harsh treatments she had to go through.

"When she received a new wig from a charity called The Little Princess Trust, the happiness on her face when she saw her reflection was amazing.

"It was then that I knew I wanted to donate my own long hair to help other girls.

"I looked up the charity. It was started by parents who sadly lost their young daughter who had been battling cancer.

"During treatment, finding a wig for her had a hugely positive impact and they felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs to children and young people.

"This is why I'm so excited to donate my hair."

During December, family and friends helped Evelyn raise money as it can cost up to £500 to make just one wig.

Evelyn had her long hair cut off by Donna at Bolts in Axminster.

Afterwards she said: "It felt really strange. I've always had long hair but I'm already getting used to it.

"My thanks to all those who have supported me and I'm really looking forward to sending my hair and all the donations to help some unfortunate children who are suffering this terrible disease."

You can still donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-hill555

A spokesman for the Little Princess Trust said: "Any donation, however big or small, would be incredibly generous and give a young person a little bit of positivity during their brave fight.

"When a child loses their hair to cancer or another condition, we'll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

"We won't stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever.

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk to find out how you can help.

