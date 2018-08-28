Axminster stroke survivor’s courage recognised

Kirsty Roberts, 26, praised for her determination to help others with the condition

A stroke survivor from Axminster has received an award recognising her ‘courage and determination’.

Kirsty Roberts, 26, had a stroke in July 2017, caused by a blood clot triggered by taking the contraceptive pill.

She said: “My stroke came as a complete shock. I never thought I could have a stroke, especially being only 24-years-old. Thankfully I have made a good recovery, and realise how lucky I am.

“Having a stroke was awful, but it’s made me realise how precious life is and has helped to push me to do things I would probably have never done. I’ve been travelling and have recently started my own catering business which was always a dream for me.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have gone through this whole experience, and to have a second chance at being able to create this new life really makes me happy. Since having my stroke, I’ve realised just how little people understand about the condition. I know just how devastating it can be, and that’s why I’m really passionate to make more people aware that a stroke can happen to anyone, at any time – but also that having a stroke isn’t the end of your life - there is life after stroke!”

Kirsty has been awarded a highly commended Life after Stroke Award from the Stroke Association.

It was presented to her at a ceremony at the Hilton Hotel, Bournemouth, by the resort’s mayor Derek Borthwick.

Kirsty was nominated for the Adult Courage Award by Tammy Angus, regional fundraiser for the Stroke Association.

Tammy said: “Kirsty has become an incredible advocate for stroke survivors and an ambassador for the Stroke Association, raising over £800 for the charity.

“Thanks to Kirsty’s passion for raising money, much needed funds will make a real difference to helping people affected by stroke and supporting vital stroke research.”

The Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards recognise the courage shown by stroke survivors and carers as well as the great work and commitment shown by health professionals, groups and supporter organisations.

To find out more about the Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards, visit www.stroke.org.uk/LASA