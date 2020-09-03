Kyle, 25, joins Lyme Regis lifeboat crew
PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 September 2020
Volunteers with the RNLI in Lyme Regis have welcomed aboard their newest sea-going crew member - 25-year-old Kyle Knight.
A maintenance operative with Lyme Regis Town Council, Kyle went to sea on his first ‘shout’ when two kayakers were reported in trouble off Axmouth.
He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my first shout .
“I have always loved the sea , and joining the Lyme Regis RNLI seemed the natural thing to do.
“ It was great to get my first shout under my belt.”
Kyle had been training for just over a year.
Murray Saunders, who was at the lifeboat helm for Kyle’s first shout, said: “Kyle will be an asset to our sea-going team. He is very keen and showing a good deal of promise.”
Lyme Regis Town Council now has two members of staff on the lifeboat team.
The local authority’s operations manager Matt Adamson-Drage is a deputy launching authority (DLA).
