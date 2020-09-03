Kyle, 25, joins Lyme Regis lifeboat crew

Kyle Knight - Lyme Regis lifeboat crew's latest recruit. Picture Seb Cope Archant

Volunteers with the RNLI in Lyme Regis have welcomed aboard their newest sea-going crew member - 25-year-old Kyle Knight.

A maintenance operative with Lyme Regis Town Council, Kyle went to sea on his first ‘shout’ when two kayakers were reported in trouble off Axmouth.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my first shout .

“I have always loved the sea , and joining the Lyme Regis RNLI seemed the natural thing to do.

“ It was great to get my first shout under my belt.”

Kyle had been training for just over a year.

Murray Saunders, who was at the lifeboat helm for Kyle’s first shout, said: “Kyle will be an asset to our sea-going team. He is very keen and showing a good deal of promise.”

Lyme Regis Town Council now has two members of staff on the lifeboat team.

The local authority’s operations manager Matt Adamson-Drage is a deputy launching authority (DLA).