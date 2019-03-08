Seaton ladies plan 'bucket list' skydive

Seaton Hospiscare@Home Nnurses: Mary Ashby, Lorraine Bracey, Liz Livingstone and Rosie Dean with Rowan Ward, Caron George and Berni Dow and League trustees: Mark Ollier and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Trio plans a parachute jump to celebrate their milestone birthdays - and aid a worthy cause

Three brave Seaton women - with a combined age of 170 - are planning a parachute jump to celebrate their milestone birthdays.

Rowan Ward, Caron George and Berni Dow recently became aged 40, 60 and 70 respectively.

Now they plan to tick off another item from their 'bucket list' and raise money for a very worthy local cause.

The trio will be tandem skydiving over Dunkeswell airport in aid of the Seaton's end-of-life-nursing service.

They said: "Never giving up on life and always wanting to experience an adrenaline rush we decided that we not only wanted to tick off another exciting adventure but also say a massive, heartfelt thank-you to all of of the wonderful nursing team at Seaton Hospiscare@Home. They helped nurse Caron's husband Billy until his final days at home where he sadly passed away on January 27, 2018.

"This is just one way of keeping his memory and spirit alive, he's with us always and hopefully will be soaring on high with us on July 27 when we take that massive leap of faith. We want to raise as much money as we can so please support us by donating via the League's facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/SeatonLOF

Mark Ollier, League trustee said: "It takes immense courage and self-belief to do a sky dive. Nothing could better demonstrate the commitment our supporters have to our cause than this amazing gesture. We wish them all luck in their tandem skydive."

The League has lots of advice and support to offer anyone who wishes to take part in a similar challenge in aid of either Seaton Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service. The League Manager, Lycia Moore can be contacted on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net