Axminster flower arrangers get busy with the fizzy

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 February 2019

Axminster ladies (l to r) Carole Hanna, Julia Yates, Gillie George and Elaine Lowndes proudly present their fizzy floral designs.Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Ladies learn how to create a bubbly design

Ladies from Axminster showed off their flower arranging talents during the first of a new series of specially designed workshops at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

Celebrating their first session for 2019, they learnt how to feature flowers, foliage and fizz into a beautifully bubbly design.

Tailored for everyone with an interest in arranging flowers regardless of experience, the ladies watched a step-by-step demonstration first before rolling up their sleeves and having a go themselves.

Amongst the Axminster participants were Julia Yates and Gillie George. Julia said: “This was a bubbling, fizzy and floral day. The results were wonderful!”

“I loved this workshop and will make this design again and again, it was such fun”, added Gillie George.

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who teaches the workshops said: “I always encourage the development of individual styles which creatively, makes the workshops even more exciting.”

“We decided to celebrate the start of another workshop year by enjoying a glass of bubbly at the end – the toast was to flowers, fun and friendship. Well done to everyone who came, it was just fabulous!”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.









