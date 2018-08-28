Advanced search

Axminster flower arrangers get festive

PUBLISHED: 15:01 23 December 2018

Flower arrangers proudly present their luxury Christmas door wreaths. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.

Archant

Ladies learn to make snow globes and luxury door wreaths for Christmas

Axminster flower arrangers Carole Hanna and Julie Yates with their snow globes. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.Axminster flower arrangers Carole Hanna and Julie Yates with their snow globes. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.

Flower arrangers from Axminster have been celebrating the festive season at workshops in Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

They joined ladies from across the region to make snow globes and luxury door wreaths.

First time participant Angela Pearce, from Axminster, said: “It was challenging, but worth it as my design looked really good.”

Jackie Nicholls, who teaches the workshops, said: “Luxury wreaths like these can be quite a challenge to make, but everyone did extremely well and should be as proud of themselves as I am.”

At another workshop the ladies learnt to create snow globes.

They were shown all the techniques needed to create a very classy design using an unusual shaped contemporary glass bowl.

Amongst the students were Carole Hanna and Julia Yates from Axminster.

Carole said: “Making a simple design that was so effective needed some patience, but I was absolutely delighted with my design.”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

