Never mind the rain - Colyton WI enjoys a cream tea

Members of Colyton WI enjoying their cream tea. Picture CWI Archant

Members tuck in to the traditional Devonshire treat at the Royal Oak in Stockland

Rain failed to deter members of Colyton WI from enjoying a cream tea at the Royal Oak, Stockland.

The venue for the June meeting made a change from the usual St John's Hall Co!yton.

Susan Kightly welcomed members and read a card from newly elected president Margaret Barker who could not attend but wished them all an enjoyable afternoon .

Francine Coultas arranged a quiz on tea and gave members a history of the cream tea and how the tradition started.

The competition was won by Judy Green, an inspired solo effort, together with pairs Monica Rust and Frankie Hopkins, Ros Stephenson and Wendy Brooks.

The prizes for the quiz and raffle were all cream tea related - a variety of jams and teas and were beautifully presented.

The raffle winners were Ros Stephenson, Monica Rust and Shelagh Derwent.

The meeting closed and the members wandered off full up from the delicious tea and the rain had stopped.