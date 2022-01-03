News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'Amazing' donation from lady golfers helps fund new Seaton Carers Support Group

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:17 PM January 3, 2022
Seaton Memory Cafe volunteers receive donation cheque from Axe Cliff Golf Club ladies

Yvonne Addington, Gloria Polly and Julie Ballard from Seaton Memory Cafe received the donation cheque from the Axe Cliff Golf Club's Lady Captains for 2020 and 2021, Barbara Cummings and Anne Jarvis. - Credit: Seaton Memory Cafe

A Carers Support Group is to be set up at Seaton Memory Café, thanks to an £800 donation from the Ladies’ Section at Axe Cliff Golf Club. 

The support group will be launched at the Memory Café's first session of 2022 on Monday, February 7. 

The lady golfers’ captains for 2020 and 2021, Barbara Cummings and Anne Jarvis, said they had decided to support the Memory Café because ‘many of us have had, or may in the future have, first- hand experience of loved ones living from day to day with the effects of memory loss’. 

They said: “Knowing how much carers and relatives are impacted by memory loss sufferers, we are thrilled our contribution will help the Carers Support Group.” 

The Memory Café's volunteer chairperson and coordinator Yvonne Addington described the donation as ‘amazing’. She said it would help fund the café's ongoing reminiscence programme as well as the group supporting carers. 

Seaton Memory Café has been running for eight years and currently has 10 volunteers led by Yvonne. It benefits those with memory loss from several underlying conditions including Alzheimer’s Disease, Lewy Body Disease and vascular dementia. 

The café is open on the first Monday of each month at Seaton Methodist Church in Valley Rise from 2pm until 4pm. 

