Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

PUBLISHED: 16:01 27 June 2020

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Jo Hunt Photography 2020

The country manor house will be reopening its doors on July 4 following the easing of government coronavirus restrictions.

Lakeview Manor has made changes to its restaurant so that it can reopen safely. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview HotelLakeview Manor has made changes to its restaurant so that it can reopen safely. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

To make sure they stay safe, the staff have reduced the tables in the restaurant area by half, creating a minimum three-metre space between each table. The garden room has been re-furnished to increase the number of indoor tables whilst maintaining the necessary space.

The team has also undergone training to ensure their own and customer safety and introduced new cleaning protocols including table service only, card payments and cleaning stations for customers.

To celebrate their reopening, they will be serving a hog roast and food from a special menu in their garden room, all prepared by head chef Jerrod Peace.

The team said they were ‘delighted’ to be able to welcome back customers and have been working hard to ensure the restaurant meets safety guidelines.

The garden room has been furbished so that more diners can eat safely. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview HotelThe garden room has been furbished so that more diners can eat safely. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

To reserve a table for the Saturday, July 4 reopening event, please call 01404 891358.

