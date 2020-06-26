Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures
PUBLISHED: 16:01 27 June 2020
Jo Hunt Photography 2020
The country manor house will be reopening its doors on July 4 following the easing of government coronavirus restrictions.
To make sure they stay safe, the staff have reduced the tables in the restaurant area by half, creating a minimum three-metre space between each table. The garden room has been re-furnished to increase the number of indoor tables whilst maintaining the necessary space.
The team has also undergone training to ensure their own and customer safety and introduced new cleaning protocols including table service only, card payments and cleaning stations for customers.
To celebrate their reopening, they will be serving a hog roast and food from a special menu in their garden room, all prepared by head chef Jerrod Peace.
The team said they were ‘delighted’ to be able to welcome back customers and have been working hard to ensure the restaurant meets safety guidelines.
To reserve a table for the Saturday, July 4 reopening event, please call 01404 891358.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.