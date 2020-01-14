Rural life and family strength highlighted at The Beehive, in Laminated

A thought-provoking story will be staged at The Beehive in Honiton later this month.

Documental Theatre's new show, 'Laminated' brings a thought-provoking story with edgy, local characters to the stage at the Beehive this January.

'Laminated' is a heartrending and hilarious show that places the spotlight on the over-looked and rarely discussed lives of parents caring for a child with profound disabilities.

Penned by Devon writer and performer Lucy Bell, the play tells the poignant story of a family on the brink.

Performed in an inimitable and warm conversational way, it uses comedy, a tapestry of characters and a breakneck twisty plot to explore the impact of relationships on a family with a high needs child.

The story is set in a rural Devon town full of the kind of characters that many are sure to recognise. There's Jude the lustful curate, Miss Honey the vexed primary school teacher, Hayley the punctilious bladder and bowel nurse, and Granny Voicemail who doesn't do face mail.

Most importantly, there is a couple pushing each other away as they come to terms with their younger daughter's learning disability, and an older, able-bodied daughter, determined to get some attention at any cost.

The idea behind the script grew from diary entries that Lucy Bell kept during a year when her learning-disabled six-year-old was testing the limits of 'inclusion' in the local mainstream primary.

Lucy said: "I'm a mum of three and it can be hard fitting my theatre work around family, but five-minute diary entries were easy to get down. When it came to creating the script, it just flew out of my fingers on to my laptop".

When asked about the unusual title of the play, Lucy answered: "The six-year-old character, Maggie, is non-verbal and needs symbols and pictures to understand what is going on.

"As a result, the couple in the play are permanently firing up their laminator… every time they want to tell their daughter anything new.

"In fact, the show features - brace yourselves - live lamination!"

See Laminated at Beehive, Honiton, at 7.30pm, on Friday, January 24. Tickets are £10. There is a special ticket price of £6 for carers.

Visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or call 01404 384050.