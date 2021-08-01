Published: 10:00 AM August 1, 2021

Land/Sea (Tir/Môr) is a major solo exhibition by Wales-based photographic artist Mike Perry spearheading East Devon’s new climate campaign - Climate Conversations.

It is a multi site exhibition – at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Dowell Street, Honiton (Thursday - Saturday, 10 - 5) and at Ocean, Queens Drive, Exmouth, (Monday - Sunday, 10 - 5)

This exhibition brings together two recent bodies of work: Wet Deserts and Mor Plastig. Wet Deserts focuses on mundane and typically overlooked locations in Britain, often in places referred to as areas of natural beauty, our national parks, but where there is clear evidence of man’s impact. Môr Plastig (Welsh for ‘plastic sea’), an ongoing body of work that classifies objects washed up by the sea into groupings - Bottles, Shoes, Grids, captures the intriguing surface detail by using a high-resolution camera.

Môr Plastig work was included in The Black and White Room at The Royal Academy of Arts, curated by artist Cornelia Parker. Mike Perry has also exhibited at the Venice Biennale and in 2015, received a Creative Wales Award from the Arts Council of Wales.

Perry's work engages with significant and pressing environmental issues, in particular the tension between human activity and interventions in the natural environment, and the fragility of the planet’s ecosystems (be that marine or land). .

Curated by Mike Perry and Thelma Hulbert Gallery, adapted from Ffotogallery/Touring exhibition Land/ Sea originated by David Drake, Director of Ffotogallery and Ben Borthwick. Delivered in partnership with LED. Supported by Arts Council England and East Devon District Council Climate Emergency Fund.

