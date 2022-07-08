Four men ride the North Coast to raise funds for children's cancer charity

Jeff Houghton, James Collins, Alex Short, Mike Bristow and Malcolm Horn all took part in the challenge, one man fell ill before the challenge leaving a four man team. - Credit: Kimberly Vicary

Four people have ridden motorcycles from the North Coast to Lands End to raise money for a Honiton girl taking part in a worldwide Scout challenge.

The team of five Jeff Houghton, James Collins, Alex Short, Mike Bristow and Malcolm Horn (Leona's dad) took part in the challenge, one fell ill before the challenge and couldn't take part so went as support.

They rode 500 miles around Devon and Cornwall to raise money for two causes; Children with Cancer and another allowing one Honiton teenager to take part in the world scout jamboree in 2023.

Leona has been in scouting since she was about five years old and has been picked to take part in the world scout jamboree next year, but to do that, she needs to raise £4,000 for the trip.

The team taking a break on their 500 mile ride. - Credit: Kimberly Vicary.

Leona progressed on to cubs, scouts and now, at the age of 14, has moved up to the Axe Explorers at Beer.

Leona comes from a scouting family. Her dad Malcolm is a scout leader, her siblings are also Scouts.

She has been offered one of 72 places in Devon to attend the 25th world scout Jamboree in Korea in 2023.

The challenge took place over three days and two nights, starting on Monday, July 4, and ended today (July 7) in Honiton High Street.

The bikes arriving at the finish line in Honiton High Street today (July 7). - Credit: Kimberly Vicary.

The route they took on headed north to Bideford down the Atlantic coast to Lands End and then head back along the south coast, up the English channel to Sidmouth, then inland back to Tiverton before ending in Honiton.

Jeff Houghton, organiser of Lands End for Leona, said. "Our first cause will be the charity Children with Cancer, which most people know is very close to my heart. The second cause is for a very special teenager who's ambition for many years has been to attend the world scout jamboree.

"We would like to thank Annie’s tea room in Dawlish for feeding us. 3rd St Ives Scouts for letting them sleep over night in there hut and 3rd Plymouth scouts for putting them up the second night."

Leona's mum, Kimberly Vicary, added: "From the bottom of our hearts we thank them for helping Leona."

Donate to their just-giving page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lands-end-for-leona?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer



