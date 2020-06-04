Advanced search

Seaton council appeals for unwanted laptops to help people isolated by lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:55 05 June 2020

Seaton Town Council offices are currently closed. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Seaton Town Council is appealing for people to donate old laptop computers so isolated residents can stay in touch during the coronavirus lockdown.

Seaton mayor Ken Beer. Picture STCSeaton mayor Ken Beer. Picture STC

At its recent meeting, members unanimously agreed that they wanted to build on the tremendous good will and community support demonstrated by residents and business owners during the pandemic.

They decided community engagement was integral to the council’s work going forward.

Part of this includes a new initiative where the council will collect unwanted laptops and tablets, refurbish them if necessary, and distribute them to residents who currently have no or limited access.

These could include those in care homes and isolated people, who could then be taught how to use the donated items to keep in touch with family who they cannot see at the moment.

Unwanted laptops or tablets that are no more than six to seven years old are needed.

A spokesman said: “Rather than throwing it away, would you be prepared to donate it to help reduce social isolation in our community during the current crisis and beyond?”

Anyone who can donate one should email their contact details to: admin@seaton.gov.uk to find out where they can be dropped off.

If you require help or are able to assist the Seaton Coronavirus Community Group, supply your name, telephone number and road/street you live on to: Seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268.

Meanwhile the council has announced ‘with much regret’ that the decision has been taken to cancel this year’s Seaton in Bloom competition due to the ongoing Covid-19 crises.

Cllr Ken Beer remains the mayor and chairman of the council for the time being, as the authority had to defer its AGM and the election of the town’s First Citizen due to the Covid-19 situation.The town council offices at Marshlands, in Harbour Road, are currently closed due to Covid-19. Monthly meetings are being held via Zoom video conferencing.

If you need to contact the council send an email to admin@seaton.gov.uk or contact one of the town councillors whose contact details can be found on the website: www.seaton.gov.uk

