One coronavirus-related death in Devon, latest ONS figures show

PA Wire/PA Images

One death relating to coronavirus has been recorded in the latest ONS figures for Devon, with no deaths in Cornwall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest figures from the ONS (Office of National Statistics), relate to the week of August 15 and August 21, but were registered up to August 29, and show one death of someone from Devon and one in Cornwall where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The only death recorded in the latest figures occurred at someone’s private residence in West Devon, with no deaths recorded in either a hospital or a care home.

It is the second consecutive week where only one death was recorded in Devon, and is the tenth week in a row, across Devon and Cornwall combined, that the number of deaths has been in single figure.

It is the seventh week in a row where the number has been either zero, one, or two.

In total, 575 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 306 in hospitals, 224 in care homes, 44 at home, and one in a hospice.

Of the deaths, 210 have been registered in Cornwall, 91 in Plymouth, 58 in Torbay, 50 in East Devon, 39 in Exeter, 33 in Teignbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Torridge, 18 in Mid Devon, 18 in West Devon, 12 in the South Hams, and none in the Isles of Scilly.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

For instance, if someone may have died in Derriford Hospital but lived in West Devon, while the death may have been registered in Plymouth, their death would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against West Devon.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Facebook pages for Sidmouth Herald, Exmouth Journal or Midweek Herald.

Alternatively visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk, www.exmouthjournal.co.uk or www.midweekherald.co.uk.