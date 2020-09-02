Advanced search

One coronavirus-related death in Devon, latest ONS figures show

PUBLISHED: 14:11 02 September 2020

Daniel Clark

PA Wire/PA Images

One death relating to coronavirus has been recorded in the latest ONS figures for Devon, with no deaths in Cornwall.

The latest figures from the ONS (Office of National Statistics), relate to the week of August 15 and August 21, but were registered up to August 29, and show one death of someone from Devon and one in Cornwall where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The only death recorded in the latest figures occurred at someone’s private residence in West Devon, with no deaths recorded in either a hospital or a care home.

It is the second consecutive week where only one death was recorded in Devon, and is the tenth week in a row, across Devon and Cornwall combined, that the number of deaths has been in single figure.

It is the seventh week in a row where the number has been either zero, one, or two.

In total, 575 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 306 in hospitals, 224 in care homes, 44 at home, and one in a hospice.

Of the deaths, 210 have been registered in Cornwall, 91 in Plymouth, 58 in Torbay, 50 in East Devon, 39 in Exeter, 33 in Teignbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Torridge, 18 in Mid Devon, 18 in West Devon, 12 in the South Hams, and none in the Isles of Scilly.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

For instance, if someone may have died in Derriford Hospital but lived in West Devon, while the death may have been registered in Plymouth, their death would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against West Devon.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Facebook pages for Sidmouth Herald, Exmouth Journal or Midweek Herald.

Alternatively visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk, www.exmouthjournal.co.uk or www.midweekherald.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Former Lyme Regis headteacher explores the current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Former Lyme Regis headteacher explores the current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Witness appeal following serious collision in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Cranbrook boss has genuine concerns about where his team will play this season

Home comforts for both Tigers and Hippos on opening day of new league term

Action from the pre-season friendly between Axminster Town and Ottery St Mary. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Anti-racism group tidies up in Axminster

Memebrs of Axminster United Against Racism Group with some of the bags of rubbish they collected. Picture: BLM

One coronavirus-related death in Devon, latest ONS figures show