First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy Archant

Chard school high-flyer will read history of art at Worcester College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Holyrood Academy student has become the first from the Chard school to be offered a place at Oxford University.

Lauren Winch, 19. will read history of art at Worcester College, from September.

She achieved fantastic GCSE and A-level results while studying at Holyrood, before spending the past year gaining experience with the National Trust and Devon Heritage Centre. She also achieved full marks on her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Lauren, from Combe St Nicholas, said: “Stunned and then extremely excited is how I felt when I received my offer! I’m most looking forward to getting involved with the wealth of opportunities the university offers.

“I think perseverance and encouragement from my family and the staff at Holyrood really helped me to achieve a place. I am so grateful to all of the wonderful teachers who supported me throughout my time at Holyrood.”

Dave MacCormick, vice principal director of sixth form said he was extremely proud of Lauren’s achievements.

He added: “She has received an offer from Oxford at a time when it is more and more difficult to do so.

“Furthermore, she has achieved the only place at Worcester College on this course and one of only a handful across the university.

“She has been through a very intense process and has shown herself to be the exceptional academic we know her to be. Her success is down to her unwavering determination, curiosity and willingness to learn. It is amazing to consider that she has received offers, not only from Oxford, but from Durham, York, UCL and St Andrew’s as well.”

Matthew Collins, headteacher said: “Lauren thoroughly deserves this amazing opportunity, she is a truly gifted individual who has applied herself fully in order to achieve her dream. Holyrood is so proud of Lauren, we know her success will inspire others to believe that anything is possible and that they should grasp the opportunities they will be offered to support them if they aspire to take up a place at Oxbridge or apply for a top degree such as medicine or veterinary medicine.

“The structured programmes we offer to support these applicants is clearly having significant success.”