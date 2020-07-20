Fit for purpose – East Devon’s leisure centres reopen with Covid-secure measures in place

Picture: LED Leisure

Leisure centres in East Devon are reopening after lockdown, with extensive precautions in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19. \\

Two-metre markings in place at Honiton Leisure Centre. Picture: LED Leisure

From Saturday, July 25, LED’s Honiton Leisure Centre and Seaton Fitness Centre will be open again, with Axminster and Colyton LED leisure centres reopening on Monday, July 27.

Gym sessions and exercise classes are re-starting, and where possible, badminton, squash and table tennis will be available.

Because of social distancing guidelines, swimming pools remain closed for the time being, and close-contact sports such as mixed martial arts will not be possible.

All classes and sessions have to be pre-booked, either by telephone or via each leisure centre’s LED app, available from the App Store. Bookings are open now.

Picture LED Leisure

The centres have put a range of measures in place to ensure social distancing and hygiene, and customers are asked to comply with a set of Covid-secure precautions.

Classes will be shorter and closing times earlier, to allow time for extra cleaning.

Pay on the Day visitors should make cashless payments, and new members should book an appointment or join online. There is a special offer of no joining fee for new members signing up before September 1.

There are one-way routes in and out of the centres, plenty of hand sanitisers, and the gyms have been reorganised to create a two-metre gap between all pieces of equipment.

Visitors are asked to bring their own water and exercise mats, but no other bags or personal belongings. Changing rooms are not in use at the moment.

Each piece of gym equipment should be used for a maximum of 10 minutes, and wiped down afterwards with the disposable paper towels provided.

An LED spokesman said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming our local communities back into our centres, enjoying sports, leisure and fitness activities. Please rest assured that we are taking every health and safety precaution.”

Further information and a video explaining the new arrangements can be seen on the LED Leisure website

Opening times:

Honiton Leisure Centre 01404 42325.

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 8am.

Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9pm

Saturday 8am to 2pm

Sunday 9am to 7pm.

Swimming pool not open.

Seaton Fitness Centre 01297 304 000

Reopening Saturday, July 25 at 8am

Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday 8am to 4pm

Axminster Leisure Centre 01297 35235

Reopening Monday, July 27 at 5pm

Monday to Friday 5pm to 10pm

Saturday 9am to 1pm

Sunday closed

Colyton Leisure Centre 01297 552 000

Reopening Monday, July 27 at 5.30pm

Monday to Thursday 5.30pm to 10pm

Friday 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Saturday and Sunday closed.

Broadclyst Leisure Centre remains closed.