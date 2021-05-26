Published: 7:00 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM May 26, 2021

Libraries in East Devon are gearing up to respond to the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Here is the latest on borrowing changes coming into effect over the summer:

Loans from June 7 will revert to standard loan periods (three weeks for books and one week for DVDs)

You can borrow up to 24 books and from July 1 the number of loans will change to 20 books.

Reservation charges will recommence on July 1. Account limit reverts to £5 from July 1.

Bosses stress that library services are Covid-secure and contactless. The government’s messaging has moved from “stay at home” to “stay local”.

Honiton Library opening hours are now 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On Saturday the library is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

On Thursday and Sunday the library is closed.

Honiton’s library has launched a family competition to find the longest runner bean.

Last year the library challenged families to see who could grow the tallest sunflower. This year it’s runner beans.

Library supervisor Linda Isaacson said: “How about a fun challenge this summer? Why not take part in our longest runner bean competition.

“We will give you five beans and some instructions on how to grow them and you do the growing - not forgetting to water them!

“There will be tips and encouragement along the way and the best bit is we have two fabulous prizes kindly donated by Combe Garden Centre here in Honiton for the two families that grow the longest beans.”

Linda added: “You can enter as many times as you have beans and you get to eat them as well. So, get yourself along to Honiton Library in New Street, collect your beans and get growing!”

