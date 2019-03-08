Villagers push the boat out for Beer Lifeboat Week

Lifeboat week fundraisers at Beer with RNLI branch secretary Wendy Cummins centre. Picture RNLI Archant

Generous crowds splashed out to raise £1,540 for the RNLI during lifeboat week events at Beer and Seaton.

Seaton, Beer and District RNLI branch secretary Wendy Cummins welcomes lifeboats from Lyme and Exmouth. Picture RNLI Seaton, Beer and District RNLI branch secretary Wendy Cummins welcomes lifeboats from Lyme and Exmouth. Picture RNLI

Amongst this year's highlights was a display by the Lyme Regis lifeboat, Spirit of Loch Fyne, and the Exmouth lifeboat, R and J Welburn.

Weather conditions were perfect for the 14th annual duck race which was started by Lyme crew member Tom Wallace and RNLI branch chairman John Holder. It raised £684.

Owner of the winning duck was Martin Malcher, from Germany. He collected a Michael Morgan print donated by Marine House at Beer.

Dave Littlefield and his sea safety team manned the RNLI community safety stand and offered lifejacket and 'respect the water' advice.

Thirty-two pupils from Beer Primary School took part in the colour-in-a-duck poster competition. The winners were Finley Baldwin and Silas Moore. who collected a hamper of sweets donated by Rock Villa Off Licence.

Activity packs and crayons were donated by Seaton Tesco and all the pupils received RNLI badges.

Ten teams took part in the quiz night which was won by The Good, Bad and Men In Sheds. Quizmaster was Sam Carlin and the evening raised £139.

The Sea Shanty Night at the Dolphin featured the Chantry Buoys and raised £145.56.

A Brew for the Crew at Marshlands, Seaton, raised £123.50.

Wendy Cummins, secretary of the Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI thanked all those who supported the week, especially the local businesses who sponsored events and provided prizes.

She said she was also grateful to Grant Miller for providing the duck race commentary and her son Alastair for acting as the Beer Brook 'duck catcher'. Michael West did a great job transporting their signs.

She also praised the volunteers and supporters and all those who attended the events.

She added: "Additional volunteers are needed and welcome to join our branch of the RNLI, including collectors for our street collections, helpers at our events and at our shop at Beer."

For further information call Mrs Cummins on 01297 23040 or email her at wac500@hotmail.co.uk

Businesses that helped sponsor lifeboat week events nd provide prizes were:

From Beer: Anchor Inn, Bay View Tea Rooms, Beer Fish and Chip Shop, Beer Head Bistro, Beer Quarry Caves, Beer Village Stores, Bessi Mais, The Cream Shop, Dolphin Hotel, Ducky's Beach Café, Gina's Restaurant, Holy Water, Jean Bartlett Cottage Holidays, Jimmy Green Marine, Kenno's Beach Café, Marine House, North & Co, Pecorama, Rock Villa Off Licence, Steamers Restaurant, The Smugglers Kitchen, Village Hair Shoppe, Woozies Deli.

From Seaton: 12a and 12b Fore Street, Brogan Buzec, Four Seasons, Monsoon, Owl and Pyramid, R Norman Butchers, Seaton Jurassic, Seaton Tramway, Tesco Seaton, Totally Polished and What Should I Wear.