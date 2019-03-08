Advanced search

Lifeboat week to land in Lyme Regis - here's what you can expect to see

PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 July 2019

The lifeboat crew in the bath tub race. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.

The lifeboat crew in the bath tub race. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.

Archant

One of the biggest summer attractions will be landing in Lyme Regis soon - and looks to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the RLNI.

The official opening will be performed by actor John Challis who played Boycie in the BBC TV hit series Only Fools and Horses. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.

This year's Lifeboat Week will get underway on July 27 to boost the coffers of the lifesaving charity.

The official opening will be performed by actor John Challis who played Boycie in the BBC TV hit series Only Fools and Horses.

All the old favourites are in the week's attractions, including the bath tub race, tug o' war across the harbour mouth, and a visit from the Army parachute display team The Red Devils.

As usual there will be a mix of events to appeal to all ages, including the swimming challenge for adults and children, an informative birds of prey demonstration and a crab fishing competition for the youngsters.

Lifeboat Supporters chairman Ken Lavery. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.

One new attraction this year is a sing-along version of the film Mama Mia! being screened at the Marine Theatre. This event also includes a competition for the best Abba adult and youngster outfit.

Lifeboat Week is organised by the local volunteer RNLI fundraisers, the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters, with help from the lifeboat crew.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the supporters, said: "At first there were lifeboat days, but Lyme Regis has had a action-packed lifeboat week since the 1970s, and in recent years the event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for our life-saving charity.

"On average the week raises between £30,000 and £35,000 and we are deeply grateful to visitors, residents and traders for their generous donations.

The Red Devils performing. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.

"This year we believe we have a bigger and better event all round, and all we need for another great week is good weather."

Lifeboat week to land in Lyme Regis - here’s what you can expect to see

The lifeboat crew in the bath tub race. Picture courtesy of Richard Horobin.
