Long-distance fundraiser visits Seaton Tramway

Simone Enefer-Doy receives her cheque from Ian Kingsbury at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Devon Freemasons. Archant

Devonshire Freemasons present Lifelites' chief with a cheque for £1,000

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A charity fundraiser stopped off at Seaton Electric Tramway during her marathon journey across the country.

Lifelites' chief executive Simone Enefer-Doy is bidding to visit a landmark in every county in just 15 days - to raise money for life-limited and disabled children in hospices.

For each leg of the journey, which will see Simone travel nearly 3,000 miles, she will be transported by volunteer Freemasons in a variety of weird and wonderful vehicles.

At Seaton she was greeted by Ian Kingsbury, Devonshire's Provincial Grand Master, who presented her with a cheque for £1,000.

Simone then travelled on the tram to Colyton where she was picked up by Freemason Kit LeMarquand and driven to the Dorset Tank Museum in a 1970 Rover P5B.

All money raised will support the work Lifelites does donating and maintaining assistive technology for life-limited and disabled children in children's hospices across the British Isles, including at Little Bridge House Hospice, Barnstaple.

The equipment it donates gives the children opportunities they might never have thought they would have to play, be creative, control something for themselves and communicate, for as long as possible.

Mr Kingsbury said that the Devonshire Freemasons have for many years supported the Children's Hospice at Little Bridge House and are pleased to know that Lifelites is also continuing their good work supporting hospices throughout the country with the help of the Masonic fraternity. He wished Simone good luck for the rest of her tremendous undertaking and hoped that the outcome of the journey would raise many thousands of pounds for the charity.

* Lifelites donates specialist assistive technology packages to over 10,000 children and young people with life-limiting, life-threatening and disabling conditions using every one of the 60 children's hospice services throughout the British Isles.

The hospices do not pay a penny towards the equipment and services donated by Lifelites. The equipment, ongoing technical support and training at each hospice costs Lifelites around £50,000 over four years and is paid for entirely through donations.

To find out more about the work they do, please visit their website: www.lifelites.org.