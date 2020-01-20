Advanced search

Waffle team backs Light up Axminster

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 January 2020

Waffle House serves up a cheque to Light up Axminster at the new Cornerhouse Bakery and Café. Picture: Lee Taylor

Waffle House serves up a cheque to Light up Axminster at the new Cornerhouse Bakery and Café. Picture: Lee Taylor

Archant

Axminster's Community Waffle House has celebrated its first year of business by giving away all its profits to a fellow social enterprise group in the town.

Serving up the popular Belgian dessert at its West Street café has enabled the not-for-profit organisation to present a cheque for £1,004 to Light up Axminster.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, director Timothy Whiteway said: "We know that the high-street is not an easy place to sustain a business so to be able to have a four figure profit at the end of our first year to put back into our community is an amazing feeling."

As well as giving back financially, the 'Waffle' team has launched a number of community initiatives, made possible with support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This has enabled it to host and support more than 1,600 people in local community groups and hand out 840 free waffles and drinks thanks to customers using Waffle's community cards to provide people with £5 vouchers to spend there.

Sophie McLachlan, director, has been blown away by the generosity of local residents.

She said: "It was the community that got us up and running, the community that are buying into our vision with real excitement and it's this amazing community that we thrilled to give back to."

The team has a core of volunteers as well as employing eight local staff, one of whom is the group's co-ordinator Leah Hastings who said: "Our staff and volunteers are incredible - they make every single person feel noticed and valued and that's at the core of what we are about."

Light Up Axminster are toasting their own success after recently opening the Cornerhouse Café and Bakery next to the Lemon Plaice fish and Chip shop.

Cindy Furse and the team plan to use this as a base from which to continue bringing light and joy to Axminster through the many events and projects they organise for the town.

'Waffle' is now on the lookout for community groups and charities to nominate as the beneficiaries of any profits in 2020.

To make a recommendation, contact Matt Smith by a mail at matt@waffle.org.uk or call him on 07864139259.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Waffle team backs Light up Axminster

Waffle House serves up a cheque to Light up Axminster at the new Cornerhouse Bakery and Café. Picture: Lee Taylor

4 Slimming World consultants reveal how to get the lifestyle, confidence and body you want this year with the help of this weight loss plan

Comedian Alan Carr meets Slimming World consultant Sharon. Picture: Slimming World

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action with Exeter Athletic

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Exeter Athletic. Picture: HONITON RFC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Waffle team backs Light up Axminster

Waffle House serves up a cheque to Light up Axminster at the new Cornerhouse Bakery and Café. Picture: Lee Taylor

4 Slimming World consultants reveal how to get the lifestyle, confidence and body you want this year with the help of this weight loss plan

Comedian Alan Carr meets Slimming World consultant Sharon. Picture: Slimming World

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action with Exeter Athletic

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Exeter Athletic. Picture: HONITON RFC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Waffle team backs Light up Axminster

Waffle House serves up a cheque to Light up Axminster at the new Cornerhouse Bakery and Café. Picture: Lee Taylor

Lewis stars as Chard Wing Commanders edge out Castle Cary

Chard 2nd XV action from their 26-0 win over Wyvern. Picture: GARY BIDE

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action with Exeter Athletic

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Exeter Athletic. Picture: HONITON RFC

Seaton Tennis Club looking to welcome new people to enjoy the Saturday ‘Drop In’ sessions

Rusty Racqueteers at Seaton Tennis Club (left to right) Ciaran Murphy, Rosemary Britton, Kate Blindstrub, Mark Ellyn and club junior Perran Ellynn along with club chairman Simon Prior (second right). Picture: KATE POLS

Volunteering at Seaton Hospiscare shop is therapy for Liz

Liz Crosfield volunteering in her local Hospiscare shop in Seaton. Picture: Hospiscare
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists