Lions club boosted by £4,000 from Honiton festival organisers
PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 July 2019
Archant
The organisers of an annual festival near Honiton have donated £4,000 towards the town's Lions club.
The money, given to the club by organisers of the popular Goren Festival, will be used to support ongoing work with children's charities.
For the last three years, volunteers from the Lions Club have helped the festival organisers by running a car parking shift during the weekend. Goren Festival is a not-for-profit event, primarily aimed at families with young children and set on a 70 acre wildflower farm.
The festival originally started in 2016 as an idea by the Stockland Primary School PTFA to put on an end of year party.
One of the parents was interested in hosting a festival and offered to provide a unique and beautiful venue if the school PTFA organised the entertainment, music and camping.
Since then, the festival has enjoyed sell-out attendances, including at this year's event.
Comments have been disabled on this article.