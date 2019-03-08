List of councillors in uncontested Cranbrook Town Council elections announced
PUBLISHED: 11:21 05 April 2019
Philippa Davies
There were 12 seats up for election this year at Cranbrook Town Council, but as 11 candidates were nominated, they have been ‘duly elected’.
A list of candidates who have now been elected to the uncontested Cranbrook Town Council seats has been announced.
Ahead of the town and parish council elections this year, 12 seats were set to be contested in Cranbrook, but as 11 candidates were nominated, the following were ‘duly elected’ to the town council:
Leslie Bayliss
Kevin Blakey
Kim Bloxham
Colin Buchan
Sam Hawkins
Peter Healey
Philip Norgate
Matthew Osborn
Nicholas Partridge
Barry Rogers
Sarah Gunn did not stand for re-election.
