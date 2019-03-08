Advanced search

List of councillors in uncontested Cranbrook Town Council elections announced

PUBLISHED: 11:21 05 April 2019

Cranbrook Town Council offices at the Younghayes Centre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

There were 12 seats up for election this year at Cranbrook Town Council, but as 11 candidates were nominated, they have been ‘duly elected’.

A list of candidates who have now been elected to the uncontested Cranbrook Town Council seats has been announced.

Ahead of the town and parish council elections this year, 12 seats were set to be contested in Cranbrook, but as 11 candidates were nominated, the following were ‘duly elected’ to the town council:

Leslie Bayliss

Kevin Blakey

Kim Bloxham

Colin Buchan

Sam Hawkins

Peter Healey

Philip Norgate

Matthew Osborn

Nicholas Partridge

Barry Rogers

Sarah Gunn did not stand for re-election.

