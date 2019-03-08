List of councillors in uncontested Cranbrook Town Council elections announced

There were 12 seats up for election this year at Cranbrook Town Council, but as 11 candidates were nominated, they have been ‘duly elected’.

Leslie Bayliss

Kevin Blakey

Kim Bloxham

Colin Buchan

Sam Hawkins

Peter Healey

Philip Norgate

Matthew Osborn

Nicholas Partridge

Barry Rogers

Sarah Gunn did not stand for re-election.