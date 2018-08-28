Listed care home in Seaton to be transformed into five flats
PUBLISHED: 09:39 02 January 2019
Archant
A Grade II listed care home in Seaton is set to be converted into five flats.
Manor House, in Fore Street, has three storeys which will accommodate a four two-bedroom flats and a three-bed space.
The planning application said: “The care home currently has 20 employees, some of which are full-time and some part-time.
“The care home has been marketed as a going concern for approximately five years.”
It added: “As there has been no interest over this time, the care home is considered no longer viable as a going concern and the conversion to dwellings is considered a viable alternative as the use is currently residential.”
The ground floor will consist of the largest flat - offering three double bedrooms - and a two-bed flat.
The first floor will house two two-bed flats.
The second floor will consist of the last two-bed.
The decision on the application was made by district planning officers.
