Listed care home in Seaton to be transformed into five flats

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Grade II listed care home in Seaton is set to be converted into five flats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manor House, in Fore Street, has three storeys which will accommodate a four two-bedroom flats and a three-bed space.

The planning application said: “The care home currently has 20 employees, some of which are full-time and some part-time.

“The care home has been marketed as a going concern for approximately five years.”

It added: “As there has been no interest over this time, the care home is considered no longer viable as a going concern and the conversion to dwellings is considered a viable alternative as the use is currently residential.”

The ground floor will consist of the largest flat - offering three double bedrooms - and a two-bed flat.

The first floor will house two two-bed flats.

The second floor will consist of the last two-bed.

The decision on the application was made by district planning officers.