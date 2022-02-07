Have your say on parish council plan for East Devon village

Colyford could soon have its own parish council - if residents want one - Credit: Google Street View

A village between Sidmouth and Lyme Regis could soon have its own parish council.

A review is being carried out by East Devon District Council (EDDC) on how the people of Colyford are represented.

And it could see the village gain its own parish council, which would have the power to collect money from the council tax to spend on local schemes.

Now, anyone living in the area covered by Colyton Parish Council is being asked to share their views on the draft proposals before a deadline of 5pm on May 4.

The aim of the ‘Community Governance Review’, which was requested by the Colyford Village Residents Association, is to find the most suitable arrangement to represent the village.

Once EDDC has received responses, it will consider the results of the consultation and publish a proposal in spring 2022, which will then be subject to further consultation.

If a separate parish council is set up for Colyford the aim is that it would be in place in time for elections to take place in May 2023.

Councillor Sarah Jackson, EDDC’s portfolio holder for democracy, transparency and communications, said: "It is important that different communities are able to operate with autonomy to decide how best to make use of their resident's council tax and ensure that decision making is both democratic and in the interest of their particular community.

"It is important that you feel properly represented by the parish you live within. In this instance, Colyford may well have a different set of requirements and separate identity from Colyton.

"Separating the area into two parishes could well be in the best interest of both communities, but we need to hear from you first to understand if this is indeed the prevailing view.

"If you are a resident living in Colyton Parish I encourage you to engage with the consultation and to take this opportunity to tell EDDC what you think."

Town and parish councils are the most local tier of government and have two roles; community representation and local administration.

People registered to vote within the Colyton Parish Council area will soon receive a consultation pack in the post, including a short questionnaire inviting residents to have their say.

If you live in the Colyton Parish Council area and aren't on the electoral register you can find out more information and complete the questionnaire online at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/community-engagement/colyford-community-governance-review.

If you’re not on the electoral register and need a copy of the consultation on paper or in any other format email colyford@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 517569.