Colyton residents back future development plan

Residents have backed plans which will shape development in one East Devon town for the next two decades.

On December 2, residents went to the polls over the proposed new Colyton Parish Neighbourhood Plan, which is used as a guide for future development.

And the plan has now been officially adopted after an overwhelming 91 per cent of voters backed it.

The neighbourhood plan, which has been five years in the making, was created by a steering group made up of members of the parish council, local community groups and individuals from the wider community.

The question posed at the referendum, and to which voters said yes, was ‘Do you want East Devon District Council (EDDC) to use the neighbourhood plan for Colyton to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’.

The final step in the process will be for the plan to be considered by EDDC at its next cabinet meeting, early in the New Year, to determine if it can now be formally ‘made’. This is due to take place on January 5.

Councillor Dan Ledger, portfolio holder for strategic planning at EDDC, said: “It’s fantastic to see the people of Colyton taking more control on how they wish to see their settlement develop over the next few years.

"I look forward to January where the plan will take pride of place as East Devon’s newest made neighbourhood plan.

"Congratulations really needs to be given to all of the volunteers for getting the plan through to this point. Without their passion and commitment to their own community this feat would never have been achieved.”

An adopted neighbourhood plan is used by developers and local authorities when considering planning applications, giving indications of suitable areas for development and infrastructure, as well as the needs of the community.

Colyton is one of the largest parishes in the East Devon district and the plan will be part of deciding on the use and development of land, plus proposals for improving the area, while dealing with a wide range of social, economic and environmental issues, for example: housing, employment, heritage and transport.