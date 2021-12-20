Deadline approaching for community buildings fund applications

Village halls and other community buildings in need of updating can apply for a grant to help with the work - but time is running out.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is running the Community Buildings Fund, offering groups the chance to apply for up to £5,000 for work on measures such as new or improved toilet facilities, kitchen facilities, floor repairs and energy efficiency measures.

So far, a number of groups have already received help for projects, including:

Lympstone Village Hall, which received £3,364 towards audio-visual equipment, including a new ceiling projector, in the village hall to help it become more sustainable.

Northleigh Village Hall, which got £2,590 to help them pay to resurfacing its car park. This will make it much safer for people with physical mobility issues to use the hall.

Other successful projects have included things like improvements to the stage at Clyst St Mary Village Hall, re-roofing at Poltimore Village Hall and kitchen and toilet improvements at Woodbury Village Hall.

Now, EDDC is urging rural communities who are planning building projects or refurbishments to apply, as the deadline for submissions approaches.

Buildings in East Devon villages and rural areas are eligible (those within an area covered by a town council cannot apply).

Councillor Jack Rowland, chair of EDDC’s Community Grants Panel, urged groups to get their applications in before the deadline, in January.

“I’d encourage eligible communities to take full advantage of applying for this funding as the examples demonstrate what can be achieved to improve these vital facilities," he added.

"The community buildings are even more important in these current times as a hub for so many activities that help sustain and build friendships and support within their local area."

Interested applicants can find all the information they need, including application forms, on the East Devon website.

Groups can apply for a maximum of £5,000 and there must be match funding available of at least twice the amount of the funding from other sources, plus local fundraising. So, for a grant of £5,000, groups would need to show that they can obtain £10,000 from elsewhere.

The closing date for applications is on Friday, January 14, 2022.