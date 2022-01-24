Have your say over Cranbrook development in next 10 years

The plan outlines possible development in Cranbrook over the next decade - Credit: EDDC

A plan which will outline possible development sites in an East Devon town for the next decade is set to be changed.

Residents are being urged to have their say on proposed changes to the Cranbrook Plan.

They have six weeks, until Monday, February 28, to share their views on proposed changes to the document after a consultation was launched last week.

The Cranbrook Plan identifies sites in the town and the surrounding areas which will be used for housing and employment developments, as well as facilities like new schools, sport areas and community buildings.

It will also help to secure financial contributions towards healthcare services, a special educational needs and disabilities school, improvements to lower speeds on London Road and more.

The document was first submitted for Government independent examination in August 2019.

Since then, the inspector has held a series of meetings, listening to the views of a range of stakeholders including representations from East Devon District Council (EDDC), the local community, villages and the developers.

This latest consultation is now on the proposed changes which are considered necessary to make the plan robust, by the inspector.

It is expected to be the last round of consultation before the inspector reaches her final conclusions.

The consultation is focussed only on the identified changes to it. The plan has now reached its advanced stages, meaning this is not an opportunity to raise other matters.

Full details can be found on the EDDC's website where the proposed changes are set out in detail and specific response forms are available.