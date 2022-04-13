Support Hospiscare at three local events

Three fundraising events in aid of Hospiscare are to take place in the local area.

On Saturday, April 23 there will be a coffee morning at Whimple Victory Hall from 10am until noon. There will be a raffle and stalls selling produce, cakes, books, crafts, games and bric-a-brac. The event is being held with Whimple WI.

A table-top sale will be held at West Hill Village Hall on Saturday, May 7 from 9.30am until 4pm. It will be a chance to buy crafts and ceramics, eco gifts, cakes and jams, books, handmade quilts and jewellery and toys. Admission is £2, free for children under 12.

On Saturday, May 21, The Institute in Ottery St Mary will be the venue for a plant sale, organised by Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare. As well as plants there will be homemade preserves and cakes for sale. Doors open at 10am and the sale ends at 1pm.

A coffee morning, tabletop sale and plant sale are taking place to raise money for Hospiscare - Credit: Hospiscare

Hospiscare's fundraiser for the East Devon area, Toni Hiscocks, said: "It’s been such a difficult couple of years, please support these events and bring the community back together again.

"Many people think that we are a national charity, but Hospiscare is local, covering Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

"Hospiscare is not part of the NHS, our service is free to our patients, however it currently costs £8 million each year to run our service and we have to raise 82 per cent of this within our local community, the rest coming from NHS funding.

"Hospiscare needs to continue to raise money, especially vital in these uncertain times, ensuring our service continues into the future."