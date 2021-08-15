News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Chance to highlight good work being done by your favourite local councillors

Tim Dixon

Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2021   
Nomination papers

You can nominate your favourite local councillor for a national award - Credit: Free Photos

East Devon residents have a chance to acknowledge the good work done in their communities by many local councillors.
This week, the only national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of individual councillors across England opened its call for nominations.
Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA are proud to officially launch the 12th annual Cllr Awards, honouring the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised. 
This year’s award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.
Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community. They are open until Friday, 24 September with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October. 
The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector. They will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, 1 December. Due to the ongoing Covid-related restrictions, it will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link-ups to a central London venue.
This year’s awards are made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners, CCLA.
Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGIU, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving. 
“Now is the time for us to support our local heroes by nominating those councillors who have stepped up to the plate during extraordinary circumstances to deliver for their communities.
“As we officially open nominations for Cllr Awards 2021, we welcome contributions from any member of the public as well as other councillors, officers and leaders. We look forward to once again receiving the highest calibre of nominations and showcasing the essential work of councillors in December.”

