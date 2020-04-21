Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A record £31,000 will be shared by local charities and organisations following last month’s Grizzly Race at Seaton.

Organisers, Axe Valley Runners, were delighted that the event could go ahead before the coronavirus lockdown just six weeks ago.

It attracted more than 2,000 runners cheered on by hundreds of people at the start and finish in Seaton and along the route into Beer and Branscombe.

Spokeswoman Carol Austin said: “The event would not have been possible without the generosity of the landowners, the sponsors - East Devon Sports Therapy and Lyme Bay Winery - and the hundreds of volunteers.

“While the event is organised primarily for the runners we are delighted that once again we are able to make extensive donations to many of the organisations that help make it happen and other charities nominated by the landowners and professional organisations involved.

“Normally a presentation evening takes place where the beneficiaries receive their donations.

“Instead, this year, more than 60 organisations, charities and community groups will be receiving their donation over the coming days.

“This takes the charitable donations from the Grizzly since it began back in 1988, to more than £450.000.”

Organisations to benefit include scout and guides groups, village halls, cricket clubs, football clubs through to national charities such as St John’s Ambulance, Amnesty International and Cancer Research.

The official charity partner of the event, the South West Coast Path Association, is also set to receive £2,000 to contribute to the maintenance and development of the coast path which forms a significant part of the Grizzly route.

The Grizzly committee has tentatively set a date for next year’s race as Sunday, March 21.

However, as with all major events this will be dependent on many factors so the exact format will be decided over the coming weeks and months.

Updates will be posted on Facebook.com/grizzly2021 and the Axe Valley Runners website which is at: http://www.axevalleyrunners.org.uk/

The Grizzly is one of the country’s toughest races, attracting competitors from all over the world, taking part in either the 20 mile main run or the nine mile cub race.