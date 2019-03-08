Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

PUBLISHED: 13:16 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 13 March 2019

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Connor Hallett, 21, pleads guilty to arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris CarsonFirefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

A 21 year old man yesterday (Tuesday) admitted starting a fire in a four-storey block of flats which caused a major incident in Seaton.

Connor Hallett, of Harbour Road, Seaton, pleaded guilty to arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He started a blaze in his bedroom in the block of 14 flats called the Royal Clarence apartments, owned by Wendy Smith, on the morning of December 2, 2018.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze and properties were evacuated. Three residents were treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Hallett appeared at Exeter Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 12) and his case was adjourned until April for sentence.

Judge Robert Linford ordered a psychiatric report but warned Hallett that he faced a significant jail sentence.

Lawyer Mary McCarthy, defending, said Hallett was a ‘young man with some very good points’ but suffered with a background of depression and other issues.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Time to talk about Axminster’s future

Axminster's weekly market helps bring the community together Picture Chris Carson

Fisherman nets key role with Lyme Regis lifeboat

Simon Peters is joining the RNLI team at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Davey is ‘super-sub’ in Cranbrook victory

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton RFC looking to recruit new Under-15 players

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists