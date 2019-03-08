Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Connor Hallett, 21, pleads guilty to arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered

A 21 year old man yesterday (Tuesday) admitted starting a fire in a four-storey block of flats which caused a major incident in Seaton.

Connor Hallett, of Harbour Road, Seaton, pleaded guilty to arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He started a blaze in his bedroom in the block of 14 flats called the Royal Clarence apartments, owned by Wendy Smith, on the morning of December 2, 2018.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze and properties were evacuated. Three residents were treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Hallett appeared at Exeter Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 12) and his case was adjourned until April for sentence.

Judge Robert Linford ordered a psychiatric report but warned Hallett that he faced a significant jail sentence.

Lawyer Mary McCarthy, defending, said Hallett was a ‘young man with some very good points’ but suffered with a background of depression and other issues.