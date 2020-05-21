This is the biggest challenge the Midweek Herald has ever faced. We are asking for your help to overcome it

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 06:50 22 May 2020

Midweek Herald

Midweek Herald

Archant

Local newspapers are facing a big challenge but readers can help us overcome it.

Dear reader

Have you heard the phrase ‘news desert’? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning, investigative local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

We are determined that East Devon will never become a news desert - and we need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why we are asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why are we asking this now?

More of you are reading Midweek Herald than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

We campaigned with Hospiscare to campaign to raise funds to develop a day centre in Honiton.

We have worked with Honiton Dementia Action Alliance to bring an Admiral Nurse to the town.

We encouraged readers to petition BT to bring broadband to the different towns in East Devon. We monitored the sign-up rate and regularly reported on it until enough people had responded, so that BT could install the infrastructure. So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure (area) does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andrew Coley

Editor

