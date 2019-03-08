Twinning trip planned aboard Tall Ship Pelican

Lyme twinners invited to join the crew on a voyage to France

People from Lyme Regis and their twin town of Barfleur are being mustered to form a trainee crew for a cross channel voyage aboard the Tall Ship Pelican. .

The adventure will start when the sailing ship slips anchor off The Cobb, Lyme Regis, on Thursday, April 25 - planning to arrive in the Normandy town two days later.

The Pelican, of London is an ocean-going sail training ship that is 45M in length, with 43 berths, a professional crew of nine and registered and equipped for off-shore, worldwide expeditionary voyages.

She has been specifically designed to give people an exciting, exacting and exhilarating seafaring experience and is currently returning from a six month trans-Atlantic educational voyage.

“Part clipper, part pirate ship, The Pelican is a unique, fast, three masted sailing vessel, the essence of blue water sailing,” said Marcus Dixon from trip organisers Adventure Under Sail.

“A Tall Ship, yes, but as handy as they come. This is a ship with wings, with a corsair rig and able to challenge vessels twice her size. Pace and space are what she offers. For comfort and style, she has few equals.”

The five night, return voyage from Lyme Regis to Barfleur, will cost £500 per person and organisers say it offers a great opportunity for local people from both West Dorset and East Devon to experience sail training, a delicious lunch in France and to stock up with goodies.

There are a number of berths still available aboard The Pelican of London for the voyage to Barfleur, please contact Marcus Dixon at marcus@adventureundersail.com to book a place or to find out more.

* Barfleur, just 30 minutes drive from the ferry port of Cherbourg is listed as one of the most beautiful villages in France, and in the Middle Ages was the most important port in the country.

It was the harbour from which William the Conqueror set out to invade England in 1066.

And another, somewhat ironic, link with Lyme Regis is the Barfleur lifeboat named Admiral de Trouville after the seafarer who carried out a failed attempt to attack Lyme Regis in August 1690!