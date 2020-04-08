Advanced search

“We are working together for you” – GP practices in Honiton, Ottery and Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:13 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 08 April 2020

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

GP practices in Honiton, Ottery and Sidmouth have reassured residents they are working closely together to ensure everyone receives the appropriate health care amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As recommended by NHS England, in order to manage the spread of Covid-19, all practices have moved to total telephone triage whilst, where possible, incorporating video consultations and

email consultations.

A spokesman said: “We have to prepare for the next phase of possible infections that may or may not have a very large impact on the local communities and the NHS as a whole in East Devon.

“We are setting up, what NHS England calls a ‘Hot Site’ at Ottery St Mary’s Hospital.

“This site will only be activated if or when the individual surgeries in Honiton, Ottery and Sidmouth are not able to deal with acute patients with suspected Covid 19 safely in practices.

“Once activated, Patients will be asked to transport themselves to Ottery Hospital where you will be dealt with safely and efficiently.

“Your GP or GP representative will give you instructions over the phone prior to leaving your home to attend the ‘hot site’.

“As GP practices, we are strongest together in times like this and we want to again reassure everyone that we are working hard to ensure you are able to speak to your GP when you need to and this is the best way to achieve that.

“We would like to remind our patients to continue to follow the up-to-date advice regarding Coronavirus via the NHS.uk website.

“If you need to speak to your practice, you can call or go online via their usual GP surgery contact details.

“We will make sure that you get through to the right practitioner to help you with your health care needs at this difficult time.”

