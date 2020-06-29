Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic. Archant

The mayor of Seaton has welcomed the easing of lockdown measures but says the public’s safety remains the paramount concern.

The government announced last week that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers would be able to reopen from Saturday, July 4.

Councillor Ken Beer said: “The council’s first priority, as easing of the lockdown continues, is the safety of our residents - particularly as we have no hospital facilities here in Seaton.

“Whilst the balance of risk has to be at the forefront of any decision to ease restrictions, we also welcome the opening of businesses, where such an opening can be implemented safely, so that we can enjoy refreshments at our wonderful seafront facilities and again visit the businesses in the town.

“Visitors are always welcome, as long as they abide by whatever guidance and rules are in operation at the time, to ensure everyone stays safe.

“Our seafront and beach are always a very popular attraction and there is plenty of room for all.

“We look forward to the opening of our major attractions in Seaton, which are Seaton Tramway, Seaton Jurassic Centre, Seaton Wetlands and the Cultural Quarter which we hope will reopen in early July.”