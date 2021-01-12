Lockdown services in Lyme Regis

Published: 9:30 AM January 12, 2021

Car parks, public toilets and play parks are among the council services which will remain open in Lyme Regis as a third national lockdown begins.

Lyme Regis Town Council has further reviewed its position since the tier 3 announcement, as more services will now be affected by the national restrictions.

With immediate effect, the skatepark and mini golf and table tennis in Lister Gardens will be closed, and bookings for the Cart Road beach huts and market stalls in the Marine Parade Shelters will be cancelled.

Public toilets, car parks, beaches and the seafront gardens will be open as normal, but in line with the Government guidance to ‘stay local’, it is expected these facilities will only be used by people living in the immediate area.

As exercise is permitted in an outdoor public place, which includes playgrounds, the Anning Road and Henry’s Way play parks will remain open.

You may also want to watch:

There will be an enhanced cleaning regime in the parks and improved signage to remind people of the guidance on meeting others outdoors and social distancing.

While the rules on funerals remain unchanged, with the numbers allowed to attend limited to 30, the cemetery chapel cannot be used for a ceremony as the building is too small to allow social distancing.

Weddings will not be taking place at the Guildhall, unless in exceptional circumstances and would then be limited to six people.

The town bus service, number 71, will operate to its normal timetable and the allotments at Charmouth Road remain open.

As office staff can work at home, the council office will remain closed but staff may be contacted by email or via the normal office telephone number.

The external works’ team will continue to work in their ‘zones’ and every member of staff now has their own rest area so they will not need to come into contact with each other.

The council is in discussions with First Bus regarding the Charmouth Road park and ride to determine if it will operate this year.