Lockdown Two rules force skate parks and games areas to close across East Devon

PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 November 2020

Youngsters try out the new ramps at honiton skate park. Ref mhh 3743-36-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngsters try out the new ramps at honiton skate park. Ref mhh 3743-36-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

National Covid-19 restrictions have led to the closure of East Devon’s skate parks and multi-use games areas until Thursday, December 3.

General guidelines from the government and detailed guidance from Sport England means that the following facilities will be closed for the duration of the lockdown.

Skate parks: Budleigh Salterton (Lime Kiln), Exmouth (Phear Park), Honiton (Allhallows) and Seaton (Underfleet)

Multi-use games areas: Phear Park in Exmouth, Liverton Copse in Exmouth, King George’s Field in Exmouth, The Crescent in Exmouth, Foxhill in Axminster, St Mark’s in Honiton, Davey Playing Field in Honiton, Thorne Farm Way in Ottery St Mary, All Hallows in Honiton, Winter’s Lane in Ottery St Mary and Greenway Lane in Budleigh Salterton.

Councillor Geoff Jung, Coast, Countryside and Environment Portfolio Holder for the district council, said: “I appreciate that users of our skate parks and multi-use game areas will be disappointed, but the safety of our residents is paramount. We, as a council, are working very hard to ensure that their health and wellbeing is protected from any identified risks from coronavirus.

