Beer Buffs donate £1,400 to end-of-life nursing service

Beer Buffaloes with Lorraine Bracey, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse and League trustees, Sheila Heys and Shirley Robinson. Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Lodge members raise money for Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends

Beer Buffaloes have donated £1,400 to Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends.

The money will be used to help fund the organisation's Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Shirley Robinson, League trustee, said: "I was amazed at how much money the Beer Buffaloes had raised for Seaton Hospiscare@Home. They did this during their weekly meetings by holding raffles etc. Such generosity is heart warming.

"Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends is hoping to fund the service, which is provided by Hospiscare, for many years to come.

"We are dependent on the support of community-minded groups and individuals to allow us to do this. If there is anything you feel you could do to contribute we should be extremely grateful."

For more information on how to support the League and the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, by either volunteering or holding a fundraising event, contact Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net.

Beer Buffaloes (the Buffs) meet every Monday evening.