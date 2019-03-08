Seaton Freemasons support vital nursing service

Members of the De La Pole Lodge donate £1,860 to Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Seaton Freemasons have given the town's end-of-life nursing service almost £2,000.

Members of the De La Pole Lodge held a ladies night at Woodbury Park to raise money for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Sean Greig, Worshipful Master of the Lodge and owner of SG Auto Services in Colyton, said: "Having had the need for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses when a member of our family was battling with cancer, we chose Seaton Hospital League of Friends as our charity this year, as the funder of the service. "The work the whole team does is fantastic. I would also like to thank the local businesses who generously supported our event by donating raffle prizes."

League trustee Shirley Robinson thanked Lodge members and added: "We rely entirely on the local community to enable us to fund this local much needed end-of-life service in Beer, Colyton, Seaton and surrounding villages."

For more information on how you can support the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, please contact Lycia Moore, League manager, on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net