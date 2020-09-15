It’s take-off for Loganair flights between Exeter and Newcastle

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair Archant

The first Loganair service between Exeter and Newcastle takes off for the first time on Tuesday (September 15), as Loganair launches flights previously provided by Flybe.

In March 2020, the Scottish airline announced plans to take over 16 routes formerly flown by the Devon-based company prior to its collapse.

There will be a daily service Monday to Sunday from March next year, with a double daily on Fridays.

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said “We’re pleased to be able to restore yet more UK regional connectivity with the launch of our flights between Newcastle and Exeter.

“For many, summer holidays this year were a write-off, so we’re confident the introduction of daily flights for the summer 2021 programme will be especially welcome for families looking to make the most of next year, as well as for businesses as market conditions improve.”

Matt Roach, managing director at Exeter Airport, said: “I’m pleased to welcome this new Loganair route to Newcastle in another milestone day for Exeter Airport following months of well documented hardship.

“This is the latest in a succession of new and returning routes, and we’re delighted that Loganair is extending its footprint from Exeter.

“It’s important we restore as much regional connectivity as possible and we’re ready to receive passengers with new health protocols at the airport and on board with Loganair.

“We are delighted to celebrate the launch of today’s addition to the network with this new Exeter service.

“We hope the route will be warmly welcomed by passengers visiting friends and relatives on the south coast, looking to a UK-based holiday or those needing to travel for business.”