Advanced search

It’s take-off for Loganair flights between Exeter and Newcastle

PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 September 2020

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair

Archant

The first Loganair service between Exeter and Newcastle takes off for the first time on Tuesday (September 15), as Loganair launches flights previously provided by Flybe.

In March 2020, the Scottish airline announced plans to take over 16 routes formerly flown by the Devon-based company prior to its collapse.

There will be a daily service Monday to Sunday from March next year, with a double daily on Fridays.

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said “We’re pleased to be able to restore yet more UK regional connectivity with the launch of our flights between Newcastle and Exeter.

“For many, summer holidays this year were a write-off, so we’re confident the introduction of daily flights for the summer 2021 programme will be especially welcome for families looking to make the most of next year, as well as for businesses as market conditions improve.”

Matt Roach, managing director at Exeter Airport, said: “I’m pleased to welcome this new Loganair route to Newcastle in another milestone day for Exeter Airport following months of well documented hardship.

“This is the latest in a succession of new and returning routes, and we’re delighted that Loganair is extending its footprint from Exeter.

“It’s important we restore as much regional connectivity as possible and we’re ready to receive passengers with new health protocols at the airport and on board with Loganair.

“We are delighted to celebrate the launch of today’s addition to the network with this new Exeter service.

“We hope the route will be warmly welcomed by passengers visiting friends and relatives on the south coast, looking to a UK-based holiday or those needing to travel for business.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Beer Albion launch a new season with visit of Feniton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Beer Albion launch a new season with visit of Feniton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Axe Cliff ladies Handicap Cup joy for Anne Jarvis

Generic picture

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

It’s take-off for Loganair flights between Exeter and Newcastle

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair

Amelia bags a brace of wickets as Tipton win again despite valiant effort by ‘tail end charlies’

Mark Channon bowling for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT