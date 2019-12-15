Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat crew praised for 'safe and sound' year

PUBLISHED: 07:01 16 December 2019

Lyme Regis lifeboat in action. Pcture RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat in action. Pcture RNLI

A safe, sound and efficient year was how the man at the helm of the RNLI in Lyme Regis described 2019 at the crew members' Christmas dinner on Saturday night (December 14)

Joint tractor driver award for Garry Gibbs (left). Picture: Seb CopeJoint tractor driver award for Garry Gibbs (left). Picture: Seb Cope

Lifeboat Operations Manager Nick Marks said that so far this year the volunteer crew had answered 32 calls for help and held 40 training sessions - 'no mean achievement.'

Some 60 crew members, their family and friends, attended the dinner at the Harbour Inn.

Special awards were made to helm Mark Colley, who has completed 20 years voluntary service with the RNLI, and former crew member Mark Gage for 15 years service.

The much-coveted award for the person voted the crews' crew member of the year went to helm Tom Crabbe.

Tractor award for John Cable (left). Picture: Seb CopeTractor award for John Cable (left). Picture: Seb Cope

Tongue-in-cheek awards went to Tom Wallis who 'won' the Bent Propeller Trophy, and two crew members were voted Tractor Drivers of the Year - John Cable and Garry Gibbs.

Tom Crabbe receives crew member of the year award from Nick Marks. Picture: Seb CopeTom Crabbe receives crew member of the year award from Nick Marks. Picture: Seb Cope

Mark Gage receives his long service award. Picture: Seb CopeMark Gage receives his long service award. Picture: Seb Cope

Bent prop trophy goes to Tom Wallis (left). Picture: Seb CopeBent prop trophy goes to Tom Wallis (left). Picture: Seb Cope

