Lyme lifeboat crew praised for 'safe and sound' year
PUBLISHED: 07:01 16 December 2019
A safe, sound and efficient year was how the man at the helm of the RNLI in Lyme Regis described 2019 at the crew members' Christmas dinner on Saturday night (December 14)
Joint tractor driver award for Garry Gibbs (left). Picture: Seb Cope
Lifeboat Operations Manager Nick Marks said that so far this year the volunteer crew had answered 32 calls for help and held 40 training sessions - 'no mean achievement.'
Some 60 crew members, their family and friends, attended the dinner at the Harbour Inn.
Special awards were made to helm Mark Colley, who has completed 20 years voluntary service with the RNLI, and former crew member Mark Gage for 15 years service.
The much-coveted award for the person voted the crews' crew member of the year went to helm Tom Crabbe.
Tractor award for John Cable (left). Picture: Seb Cope
Tongue-in-cheek awards went to Tom Wallis who 'won' the Bent Propeller Trophy, and two crew members were voted Tractor Drivers of the Year - John Cable and Garry Gibbs.
Tom Crabbe receives crew member of the year award from Nick Marks. Picture: Seb Cope
Mark Gage receives his long service award. Picture: Seb Cope
Bent prop trophy goes to Tom Wallis (left). Picture: Seb Cope
