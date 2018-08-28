Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

A broken down lorry near Honiton could impact on traffic on the A30, police have warned.

The 40-foot lorry suffered a blown tyre on a narrow humpback bridge in Weston Lane at around 4.15pm this afternoon (Monday).

The road is currently closed between Otter Inn and Tape Lane, and police have warned it could remain that way for a ‘considerable time’.

A tweet from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police has been informed that a 40-foot lorry has broken down with a blown tyre on the humpback bridge on Weston Lane, Honiton.

“This will be closed for some considerable time and could impact on traffic on the A30. Please drive with caution and seek alternative routes.”