Follow the story of a deaf man in a hearing world at The Beehive

Jonny Cotson will perform Louder Is Not Always Clearer at The Beehive in Honiton. Picture:Kirsten McTernan Kirsten McTernan

Disconnection, difference and a desperation to belong are the key issues addressed in The Beehive's latest performance on Thursday, March 19.

Louder Is Not Always Clearer looks at the differences of a man perceived to be full of confidence and outwardly social, but is inwardly vulnerable and at times isolated.

The performance follows Jonny Cotson, a teacher, father and artist who loves music, festivals and nightclubs.

Yet, Jonny was born profoundly deaf to hearing parents who were afraid that disability would stigmatise their son.

This led him to feeling disconnected from his disability but also disconnected from the world around him.

Through this moving, passionate multimedia performance Jonny shares his story with the audience and explains how he negotiates life as a deaf man in a hearing world.

The performance is accessible to deaf, hard of hearing and hearing audiences and will be at The Beehive on Thursday, March 19, at 7.30pm. For tickets, call the Box Office on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk