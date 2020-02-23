Ottery firefighters tackle house blaze

Devon fire engine Archant

Firefighters from Ottery St Mary and Danes Castle, Middlemoor, tackled a blaze in a house at Rockbeare early this morning (4.25am, Sunday February 23).

A leak in a portable gas heater is believed to have caused the fire, involving an area of carpet in a downstairs lounge at Grange Cottages.

Crews extinguished the flames using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a CO2 extinguisher.