Ottery firefighters tackle house blaze
PUBLISHED: 11:06 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 23 February 2020
Archant
Firefighters from Ottery St Mary and Danes Castle, Middlemoor, tackled a blaze in a house at Rockbeare early this morning (4.25am, Sunday February 23).
A leak in a portable gas heater is believed to have caused the fire, involving an area of carpet in a downstairs lounge at Grange Cottages.
Crews extinguished the flames using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a CO2 extinguisher.
