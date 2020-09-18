Honiton RBL determined to honour the fallen despite Covid restrictions

The usual parade, for the Honiton Remembrance service, seen here in 2019, will not be taking place but a low key event is planned for Sunday, November 8 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Despite Covid-19 restrictions Honiton will remember the victims of war again this winter - albeit in more ‘low-key’ format.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Honiton RBL poppy wreath. Picture RBL A Honiton RBL poppy wreath. Picture RBL

Paul Shaw chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion said: “Like many organisations in the charity sector we have had a miserable year so far, and have not been able to achieve a great deal.

“We will always put our membership and public safety first. For this reason, we have to follow guidance from Government and our leadership team to the letter.

“That said, we continue to be here for those who need our support, and to celebrate the remembrance of those brave men and women who paid the ultimate price whilst serving their country.”

Mr Shaw said the Poppy Appeal would also be going ahead.

He continued: “It will be slightly different from previous years. The management team of the Poppy Appeal has been working throughout the summer to come up with a plan that will raise money for our causes as well as maintaining public safety.

“Along with many national corporate partners we will have lots of static collection boxes out and around the town.

“We also intend to have a stand outside St Paul’s Church on the lead up to Remembrance Day. So when you see our collection boxes please be generous.

“Remembrance Day this year will be a low key affair. We intend to hold a small act of homage and two minutes silence at the war memorial in Honiton on Sunday, November 8, at 10.55am.

“The same event will then be repeated on Wednesday, November 11.

“Anyone wishing to lay wreaths at the War Memorial are requested to do so throughout the morning of Sunday November 8. To avoid crowding at the War Memorial everyone is strongly requested to ensure social distancing and wear a face mask for the duration of the event.

“Finally, due to the rule of six, we are unable to hold our annual general meeting that was due to be held on Monday October 5.

“This event will be postponed until a date in the future when we are able to hold the meeting.”

Membership of Honiton RBL – and other local branches – is open to everyone, men and women of all ages, whether they have served in the Armed Forces or not. Call them on 0800 3077 773.