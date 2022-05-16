News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Biker killed in Devon crash named

person

Paul Jones

Published: 4:19 PM May 16, 2022
The crash happened on the A377 near Downes Mill

The crash happened on the A377 near Downes Mill - Credit: Google

A biker killed in a crash in Devon has been named.

Luke McLeod, from Exeter, died after the incident on the A377 near Downes Mill, on Thursday, May 5.

The collision, which took place shortly after 9pm, involved a Harley-Davidson motorbike and a Ford Fiesta.

Luke, 42, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

"His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers," said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.

"The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic investigation was carried out by specialist officers."

Devon News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Four injured in Honiton two-vehicle collision – police witness appeal...

Dan Wilkins

person
Tom Brittnry with students at Colyton Grammar School

Grantchester star and former Colyton Grammar student Tom Brittney goes...

Dan Wilkins

person
Crow court exterior

Husband who drugged and raped wife in her sleep jailed

Court Reporter

person
High Street, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Cost of Living

Cost of living crisis How Honiton businesses are coping

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon