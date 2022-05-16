Biker killed in Devon crash named

The crash happened on the A377 near Downes Mill - Credit: Google

A biker killed in a crash in Devon has been named.

Luke McLeod, from Exeter, died after the incident on the A377 near Downes Mill, on Thursday, May 5.

The collision, which took place shortly after 9pm, involved a Harley-Davidson motorbike and a Ford Fiesta.

Luke, 42, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

"His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers," said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.

"The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic investigation was carried out by specialist officers."